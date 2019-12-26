Genworth Financial, Inc.[GNW] stock saw a move by -1.19% on , touching 2.87 million. Based on the recent volume, Genworth Financial, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GNW shares recorded 500.13M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] stock could reach median target price of $4.50.

Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] stock additionally went down by -13.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 2.22% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GNW stock is set at -7.98% by far, with shares price recording returns by -5.47% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GNW shares showcased 15.28% increase. GNW saw -17.33% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 43.60% compared to high within the same period of time.

Genworth Financial, Inc. [NYSE:GNW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.89 to 5.02. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.20.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 4 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] sitting at +8.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 0.92, and its Return on Assets is 0.12. These metrics suggest that this Genworth Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business

outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.44 and P/E Ratio of 74.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] earns $2,466,286 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.14.

Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] has 500.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.89 to 5.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 4.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.