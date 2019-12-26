Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $5.64 after GORO shares went up by 3.11% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Gold Resource Corporation [NYSE:GORO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.73 to 5.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.47.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Tue 25 Feb (In 61 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Gold Resource Corporation [GORO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] sitting at +18.74 and its Gross Margin at +27.78, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.50%. Its Return on Equity is 7.76, and its Return on Assets is 6.50. These metrics suggest that this Gold Resource Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.23.

What about valuation?

This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.49 and P/E Ratio of 54.91. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] earns $2,542,915 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 46.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.92 and its Current Ratio is 1.77. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] has 66.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $365.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.73 to 5.55. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 3.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.41. This RSI suggests that Gold Resource Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Gold Resource Corporation [GORO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gold Resource Corporation [GORO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.