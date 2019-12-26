Halliburton Company [HAL] took an upward turn with a change of -0.12%, trading at the price of $24.86 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.83 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Halliburton Company shares have an average trading volume of 12.06M shares for that time period. HAL monthly volatility recorded 2.69%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.96%. PS value for HAL stocks is 0.94 with PB recorded at 2.24.

Halliburton Company [NYSE:HAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.97 to 32.71. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.89.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 21 Jan (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Halliburton Company [HAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Halliburton Company [HAL] sitting at +11.39 and its Gross Margin at +12.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.40%. Its Return on Equity is 18.56, and its Return on Assets is 6.49. These metrics suggest that this Halliburton Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Halliburton Company [HAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.25. Looking toward

the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 109.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Halliburton Company [HAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.38 and P/E Ratio of 18.32. These metrics all suggest that Halliburton Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Halliburton Company [HAL] earns $399,917 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.94. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.69 and its Current Ratio is 2.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Halliburton Company [HAL] has 877.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $21.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.97 to 32.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 1.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.48. This RSI suggests that Halliburton Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Halliburton Company [HAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Halliburton Company [HAL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.