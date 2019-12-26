ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] took an upward turn with a change of 0.00%, trading at the price of $5.46 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.08 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ImmunoGen, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.24M shares for that time period. IMGN monthly volatility recorded 9.27%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.46%. PS value for IMGN stocks is 16.54 with PB recorded at .

ImmunoGen, Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.76 to 6.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.46.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 14 Feb (In 51 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] sitting at -295.17.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,369.75. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -14.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,133.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.71.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 65.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] earns $180,561 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.18 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.95 and its Current Ratio is 3.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] has 153.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $840.29M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.76 to 6.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 210.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.34, which indicates that it is 10.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.61. This RSI suggests that ImmunoGen, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. [IMGN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.