Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] took an upward turn with a change of -2.95%, trading at the price of $16.75 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 496776 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.09M shares for that time period. IVR monthly volatility recorded 0.91%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.25%. PS value for IVR stocks is 3.21 with PB recorded at 1.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.79 to 17.33. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.26.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 19 Feb (In 55 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] sitting at -16.24 and its Gross Margin at +90.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.50%. Its Return on Equity is -2.88, and its Return on Assets is -0.39. These metrics suggest that this Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invesco

Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 667.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 98.14.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -77.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.30 and P/E Ratio of 119.05. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has 141.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.79 to 17.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 1.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.