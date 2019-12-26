The share price of Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: GEC] inclined by $3.21, presently trading at $3.45. The company’s shares saw 21.05% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $2.85 recorded on Dec 24, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GEC jumped by +10.22% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -7.75% compared to 0.32 of all time high it touched on 12/24/19. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.86%, while additionally N/A 0.00% during the last 12 months. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.55% increase from the current trading price.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:GEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.85 to 4.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.21.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Mon 10 Feb (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. [GEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. [GEC] sitting at -21.78 and its Gross Margin at +10.16, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.50%. Its Return on Equity is -10.59, and its Return on Assets is -4.20. These metrics suggest that this Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business

outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. [GEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 167.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 155.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -76.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. [GEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.78.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. [GEC] earns $156,037 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. [GEC] has 24.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $85.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.85 to 4.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.60, which indicates that it is 11.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. [GEC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. [GEC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.