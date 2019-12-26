The New York Times Company[NYT] stock saw a move by 0.03% on , touching 700401. Based on the recent volume, The New York Times Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NYT shares recorded 168.73M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The New York Times Company [NYT] stock could reach median target price of $35.00. The New York Times Company [NYT] stock additionally went down by -2.78% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 3.84% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NYT stock is set at 48.33% by far, with shares price recording returns by 10.64% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NYT shares showcased 2.50% increase. NYT saw -10.48% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 52.06% compared to high within the same period of time. The New York Times Company [NYSE:NYT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.34 to 36.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.44. Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 5 Feb (In 41 Days). Fundamental Analysis of The New York Times Company [NYT] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The New York Times Company [NYT] sitting at +11.52 and its Gross Margin at +59.21, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.20%. Its Return on Equity is 12.97, and its Return on Assets is 5.85. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NYT financial performance. window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The New York Times Company [NYT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.81 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. The New York Times Company [NYT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.80 and P/E Ratio of 42.76. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The New York Times Company [NYT] earns $404,768 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.81. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.33 and its Current Ratio is 1.33. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The New York Times Company [NYT] has 168.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.34 to 36.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 1.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The New York Times Company [NYT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The New York Times Company [NYT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.