La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] took an upward turn with a change of 5.94%, trading at the price of $4.28 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.11 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares have an average trading volume of 803.36K shares for that time period. LJPC monthly volatility recorded 12.21%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.96%. PS value for LJPC stocks is 5.99 with PB recorded at .

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [NASDAQ:LJPC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.30 to 13.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.04.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 2 Mar (In 68 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] sitting at -1889.93 and its Gross Margin at +39.86.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -152.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -662.30%. Its Return on Equity is -321.41, and its Return on Assets is -123.19. These metrics suggest that this La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 346.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 60.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -26.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 424.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.46.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] earns $59,503 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 14.56 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.88 and its Current Ratio is 5.95. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] has 27.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $119.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.30 to 13.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 7.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.