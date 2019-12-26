Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [NYSE: LCTX] stock went up by 34.52% or 0.19 points up from its previous closing price of $0.54. The stock reached $0.73 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LCTX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +13.43% in the period of the last 7 days.

LCTX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.90, at one point touching $0.70. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.90. The 52-week high currently stands at $1.73 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -18.82% after the recent low of $0.53.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [NYSE:LCTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 1.73. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.54.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 12 Mar (In 78 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] sitting at -3147.39 and its Gross Margin at -152.47.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -34.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.60%. Its Return on Equity is -35.86, and its Return on Assets is -33.46. These metrics suggest that this Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able

to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 74.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] earns $17,924 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.34 and its Current Ratio is 5.34. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] has 151.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $109.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.53 to 1.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.77, which indicates that it is 11.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. [LCTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.