Liquidia Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ: LQDA] stock went up by 12.46% or 0.39 points up from its previous closing price of $3.13. The stock reached $3.52 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LQDA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +5.71% in the period of the last 7 days.
LQDA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.77, at one point touching $3.13. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $3.77. The 52-week high currently stands at $27.44 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -84.43% after the recent low of $2.65.
Liquidia Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:LQDA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 27.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.13.
Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Tue 25 Feb (In 62 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. [LQDA]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Liquidia Technologies, Inc. [LQDA] sitting at -1288.08 and its Gross Margin at +38.49.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -328.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -110.30%. Its Return on Assets is -165.37.
Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. [LQDA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.35. Similarly, its Total
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. [LQDA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.99.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. [LQDA] earns $42,968 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.86 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.85 and its Current Ratio is 4.85. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Liquidia Technologies, Inc. [LQDA] has 18.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $65.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 27.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.83% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Liquidia Technologies, Inc. [LQDA] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. [LQDA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.