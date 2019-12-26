Livongo Health, Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] shares went lower by -3.13% from its previous closing of $26.19, now trading at the price of $25.37, also adding -0.82 points. Is LVGO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 447327 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LVGO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 84.85M float and a -2.46% run over in the last seven days. LVGO share price has been hovering between $45.68 and $15.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Livongo Health, Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 5 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] sitting at -52.37 and its Gross Margin at +69.98, this company’s Net Margin is now -43.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -34.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.20%. Its Return on Equity is -31.68, and its Return on Assets is -25.45. These metrics suggest that this Livongo Health, Inc.

does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -70.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 35.10.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] earns $166,905 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.34 and its Current Ratio is 5.71. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] has 95.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 45.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.