Livongo Health, Inc. [NASDAQ: LVGO] shares went lower by -3.13% from its previous closing of $26.19, now trading at the price of $25.37, also adding -0.82 points. Is LVGO stock a buy or should you stay away?
The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 447327 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LVGO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 84.85M float and a -2.46% run over in the last seven days. LVGO share price has been hovering between $45.68 and $15.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.
Livongo Health, Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 45.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.19.
Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 5 Feb (In 41 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] sitting at -52.37 and its Gross Margin at +69.98, this company’s Net Margin is now -43.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -34.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.20%. Its Return on Equity is -31.68, and its Return on Assets is -25.45. These metrics suggest that this Livongo Health, Inc.
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -70.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 35.10.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] earns $166,905 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.67 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.34 and its Current Ratio is 5.71. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] has 95.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 45.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.79% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Livongo Health, Inc. [LVGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.