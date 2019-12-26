Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[MRNS] stock saw a move by 7.73% on , touching 3.6 million. Based on the recent volume, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MRNS shares recorded 59.77M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [MRNS] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [MRNS] stock additionally went up by +57.86% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 136.79% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MRNS stock is set at -3.46% by far, with shares price recording returns by 83.21% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MRNS shares showcased -30.85% decrease. MRNS saw -53.52% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 225.97% compared to high within the same period of time.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.77 to 5.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 9 Mar (In 75 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [MRNS]

What about

valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.17. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [MRNS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.21.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 10.70 and its Current Ratio is 10.70. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [MRNS] has 59.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $150.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.77 to 5.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 225.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.98, which indicates that it is 18.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 78.85. This RSI suggests that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [MRNS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [MRNS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.