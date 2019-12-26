Medallia, Inc. [NYSE: MDLA] stock went up by 2.18% or 0.68 points up from its previous closing price of $31.21. The stock reached $31.89 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MDLA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.67% in the period of the last 7 days.
MDLA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $32.18, at one point touching $31.01. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $32.18. The 52-week high currently stands at $44.72 distance from the present share price, noting recovery after the recent low of $23.76.
Medallia, Inc. [NYSE:MDLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.76 to 44.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.21.
Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 5 Dec (21 days ago).
Fundamental Analysis of Medallia, Inc. [MDLA]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] sitting at -25.86 and its Gross Margin at +63.05, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -569.27, and its
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -59.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.53.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] earns $249,319 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.15. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.68 and its Current Ratio is 0.68. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.
Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] has 124.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.76 to 44.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.22% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] a Reliable Buy?
Medallia, Inc. [MDLA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.