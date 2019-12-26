Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: MMSI] dipped by -2.38% on the last trading session, reaching $31.11 price per share at the time. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. represents 55.03M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.75B with the latest information.

The Merit Medical Systems, Inc. traded at the price of $31.11 with 447374 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MMSI shares recorded 894.79K.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ:MMSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.50 to 63.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.87.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 61 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI] sitting at +7.25 and its Gross Margin at +44.67, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.10%. Its Return on Equity is 5.22, and its Return on Assets is 3.08. These metrics suggest that this Merit Medical Systems, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 42.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.76, while its Total Debt to

Total Assets stands at 24.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.78 and P/E Ratio of 93.72. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI] earns $152,623 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.32 and its Current Ratio is 2.45. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI] has 55.03M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.50 to 63.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 2.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI] a Reliable Buy?

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. [MMSI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.