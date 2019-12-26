MetLife, Inc. [NYSE: MET] stock went up by 0.74% or 0.38 points up from its previous closing price of $50.99. The stock reached $51.37 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MET share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +0.43% in the period of the last 7 days.

MET had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $51.40, at one point touching $51.01. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $51.40. The 52-week high currently stands at $51.60 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 33.34% after the recent low of $37.76.

MetLife, Inc. [NYSE:MET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.76 to 51.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $50.99.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 5 Feb (In 41 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MetLife, Inc. [MET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MetLife, Inc. [MET] sitting at +10.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.10%. Its Return on Equity is 9.20, and its Return on Assets is 0.72. These metrics suggest that this MetLife, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t

be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MetLife, Inc. [MET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 32.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 24.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. MetLife, Inc. [MET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.55 and P/E Ratio of 6.84. These metrics all suggest that MetLife, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MetLife, Inc. [MET] earns $1,395,167 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.09.

MetLife, Inc. [MET] has 909.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $46.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.76 to 51.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 1.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MetLife, Inc. [MET] a Reliable Buy?

MetLife, Inc. [MET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.