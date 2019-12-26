MoneyGram International, Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] dipped by -2.74% on the last trading session, reaching $2.13 price per share at the time. MoneyGram International, Inc. represents 64.01M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $136.34M with the latest information.

The MoneyGram International, Inc. traded at the price of $2.13 with 1.08 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MGI shares recorded 1.76M.

MoneyGram International, Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 6.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.19.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Mon 10 Feb (In 47 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] sitting at +2.25 and its Gross Margin at +44.15, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.90%. Its Return on Assets is -0.53.

its Total Debt to Total Capital is 142.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.54. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. companyname [MGI] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.39.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] earns $594,253 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 65.95 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.32.

MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] has 64.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $136.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.33 to 6.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.64, which indicates that it is 5.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.67. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] a Reliable Buy?

MoneyGram International, Inc. [MGI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.