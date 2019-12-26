NII Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: NIHD] opened at $2.15 and closed at $2.16 a share within trading session on Dec 24, 2019. That means that the stock N/A by 0.00% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $2.16.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, NII Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: NIHD] had 1.68 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.42M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.47%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.84%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $1.54 during that period and NIHD managed to take a rebound to $5.40 in the last 52 weeks.

NII Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:NIHD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.54 to 5.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.16.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 16 Mar (In 82 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of NII Holdings, Inc. [NIHD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NII Holdings, Inc. [NIHD] sitting at -3.69 and its Gross Margin at +46.06, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 504.40%. Its Return on Assets is -12.44.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 118.47, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 94.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 114.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.96.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NII Holdings, Inc. [NIHD] earns $235,113 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.01 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.39 and its Current Ratio is 1.39. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

NII Holdings, Inc. [NIHD] has 103.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $224.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.54 to 5.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.07, which indicates that it is 2.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.71. This RSI suggests that NII Holdings, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is NII Holdings, Inc. [NIHD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NII Holdings, Inc. [NIHD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.