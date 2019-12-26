Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ: NTRS] shares went lower by -0.21% from its previous closing of $106.71, now trading at the price of $106.49, also adding -0.22 points. Is NTRS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 733196 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NTRS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 210.61M float and a -1.37% run over in the last seven days. NTRS share price has been hovering between $110.48 and $75.96 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ:NTRS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Wed 22 Jan (In 27 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] sitting at +29.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.10%. These measurements indicate that Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.20%. Its Return on Equity is 14.83, and its Return on Assets is 1.13. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NTRS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Northern Trust Corporation

[NTRS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 133.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -14.82. Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.62 and P/E Ratio of 15.84. These metrics all suggest that Northern Trust Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] earns $354,867 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.07.

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] has 213.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.96 to 110.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 1.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.