Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] saw a change by 0.13% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.01. The company is holding 26.58M shares with keeping 26.37M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 13.14% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -91.79% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -34.26%, trading +12.71% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 26.58M shares valued at 741954 were bought and sold.

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 48.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Mon 16 Mar (In 81 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] sitting at -507.23.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 211.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 153.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 20.21, and its

Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] earns $90,470 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.62 and its Current Ratio is 2.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] has 26.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $106.32M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 48.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.94, which indicates that it is 3.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.