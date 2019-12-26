Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [NYSE: ORC] shares went higher by 1.08% from its previous closing of $5.91, now trading at the price of $5.97, also adding 0.06 points. Is ORC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 464003 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ORC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 62.85M float and a +3.02% run over in the last seven days. ORC share price has been hovering between $7.15 and $5.04 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [NYSE:ORC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 7.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.91.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 20 Feb (In 56 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] sitting at -35.71 and its Gross Margin at +93.70, this company’s Net Margin is now -28.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.30%. Its Return on Equity is -11.12, and its Return on Assets is -1.20. These metrics suggest that this Orchid Island Capital, Inc. does a poor job of managing

its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 900.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.09.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.55.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.03.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] has 62.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $371.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.04 to 7.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.47, which indicates that it is 0.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.49. This RSI suggests that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. [ORC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.