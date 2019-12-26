Pinterest, Inc. [NYSE: PINS] stock went up by 0.49% or 0.09 points up from its previous closing price of $18.39. The stock reached $18.48 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PINS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +1.48% in the period of the last 7 days.
PINS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $18.58, at one point touching $18.21. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $18.58. The 52-week high currently stands at $36.83 distance from the present share price, noting recovery after the recent low of $17.39.
Pinterest, Inc. [NYSE:PINS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.39 to 36.83. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.39.
Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 30 Jan (In 36 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Pinterest, Inc. [PINS]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] sitting at -9.88 and its Gross Margin at +68.04.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.60%. Its Return on Equity is -7.04, and its Return on Assets is -5.23. These metrics suggest that this Pinterest, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide
Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 17.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.69.
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -189.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.02.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] earns $420,663 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.22 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.63. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.20 and its Current Ratio is 8.20. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] has 561.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.39 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.27% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Pinterest, Inc. [PINS] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Pinterest, Inc. [PINS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.