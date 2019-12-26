Plus Therapeutics, Inc.[PSTV] stock saw a move by 8.18% on , touching 1.06 million. Based on the recent volume, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PSTV shares recorded 3.72M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. [PSTV] stock could reach median target price of $7.50.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. [PSTV] stock additionally went up by +19.37% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 25.59% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PSTV stock is set at -80.59% by far, with shares price recording returns by -22.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PSTV shares showcased -78.38% decrease. PSTV saw -89.16% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 48.88% compared to high within the same period of time.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.78 to 24.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.45.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 14 Nov (41 days ago).

Fundamental Analysis of Plus Therapeutics, Inc. [PSTV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. [PSTV] sitting at -410.81 and its Gross Margin at +35.36.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -65.50, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.50%. Its Return on Equity is -165.94, and its Return on Assets is -54.39. These metrics suggest that this Plus Therapeutics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the

near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. [PSTV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 271.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.24. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. [PSTV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.82.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. [PSTV] earns $99,216 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.58 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.38 and its Current Ratio is 0.55. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. [PSTV] has 3.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.78 to 24.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 10.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plus Therapeutics, Inc. [PSTV] a Reliable Buy?

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. [PSTV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.