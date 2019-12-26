QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] opened at $88.62 and closed at $88.45 a share within trading session on Dec 24, 2019. That means that the stock gained by 0.36% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $88.77. Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] had 2.44 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 8.54M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.30%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.84%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $49.10 during that period and QCOM managed to take a rebound to $94.11 in the last 52 weeks. QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.10 to 94.11. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.45. Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Wed 29 Jan (In 35 Days). Fundamental Analysis of QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] sitting at +33.29 and its Gross Margin at +64.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.40%. These measurements indicate that QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers. This company’s Return on Total Capital is 42.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.30%. Its Return on Equity is 150.28, and its Return on Assets is 13.36. These metrics all suggest that QUALCOMM Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns. isplay:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535"> isplay:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-8936073316663999" data-ad-slot="7424790535">

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 324.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 273.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.83 and P/E Ratio of 24.74. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] earns $656,027 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.03 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.74. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.72 and its Current Ratio is 1.88. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has 1.20B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $106.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 49.10 to 94.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 80.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 1.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.