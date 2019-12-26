The share price of Roku, Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] inclined by $140.14, presently trading at $145.57. The company’s shares saw 453.50% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $26.30 recorded on Dec 24, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ROKU jumped by +7.61% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.78% compared to 10.29 of all time high it touched on 12/24/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.30%, while additionally gaining 435.77% during the last 12 months. Roku, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $146.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.18% increase from the current trading price.
Roku, Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.30 to 176.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $140.14.
Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 57 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Roku, Inc. [ROKU]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Roku, Inc. [ROKU] sitting at -1.79 and its Gross Margin at +44.73, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.20%. Its Return on Equity is -4.46, and its
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3,222.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.92. Roku, Inc. [ROKU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 230.25.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Roku, Inc. [ROKU] earns $668,322 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.04 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Roku, Inc. [ROKU] has 118.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.30 to 176.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 453.50% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Roku, Inc. [ROKU] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Roku, Inc. [ROKU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.