The share price of Roku, Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] inclined by $140.14, presently trading at $145.57. The company’s shares saw 453.50% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $26.30 recorded on Dec 24, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ROKU jumped by +7.61% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.78% compared to 10.29 of all time high it touched on 12/24/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.30%, while additionally gaining 435.77% during the last 12 months. Roku, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $146.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.18% increase from the current trading price.

Roku, Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.30 to 176.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $140.14.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 57 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Roku, Inc. [ROKU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Roku, Inc. [ROKU] sitting at -1.79 and its Gross Margin at +44.73, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.20%. Its Return on Equity is -4.46, and its

Return on Assets is -2.12. These metrics suggest that this Roku, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3,222.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.92. Roku, Inc. [ROKU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 230.25.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Roku, Inc. [ROKU] earns $668,322 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.88 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.04 and its Current Ratio is 2.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Roku, Inc. [ROKU] has 118.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.30 to 176.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 453.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Roku, Inc. [ROKU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Roku, Inc. [ROKU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.