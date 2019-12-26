salesforce.com, inc. [NYSE: CRM] opened at $163.31 and closed at $163.74 a share within trading session on Dec 24, 2019. That means that the stock dropped by -0.30% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $163.25.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, salesforce.com, inc. [NYSE: CRM] had 1.24 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.88M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.03%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.66%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $120.16 during that period and CRM managed to take a rebound to $167.56 in the last 52 weeks.

salesforce.com, inc. [NYSE:CRM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 120.16 to 167.56. This is compared to its latest closing price of $163.74.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 2 Mar (In 68 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of salesforce.com, inc. [CRM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for salesforce.com, inc. [CRM] sitting

at +4.23 and its Gross Margin at +66.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.70%. Its Return on Equity is 8.88, and its Return on Assets is 4.29. These metrics suggest that this salesforce.com, inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, salesforce.com, inc. [CRM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 58.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. salesforce.com, inc. [CRM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.50, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.66 and P/E Ratio of 172.79. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, salesforce.com, inc. [CRM] earns $379,486 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.99 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.88 and its Current Ratio is 0.88. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

salesforce.com, inc. [CRM] has 880.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $143.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 120.16 to 167.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 1.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is salesforce.com, inc. [CRM] a Reliable Buy?

salesforce.com, inc. [CRM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.