Sea Limited [SE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $39.41 after SE shares went up by 0.74% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Sea Limited [NYSE:SE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.68 to 39.45. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.12.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Tue 25 Feb (In 61 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Sea Limited [SE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sea Limited [SE] sitting at -120.13 and its Gross Margin at -1.08, this company’s Net Margin is now -86.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -98.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -121.00%. Its Return on Equity is -851.69, and its Return on Assets is -46.01. These metrics suggest that this Sea Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 129.63, while its Total Debt to Total

Assets stands at 48.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Sea Limited [SE] earns $36,618 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.35 and its Current Ratio is 1.38. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Sea Limited [SE] has 460.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.03B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.68 to 39.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 269.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.90. This RSI suggests that Sea Limited is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Sea Limited [SE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sea Limited [SE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.