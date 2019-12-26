Slack Technologies, Inc. [NYSE: WORK] dipped by -0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $21.35 price per share at the time. Slack Technologies, Inc. represents 543.22M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.60B with the latest information.
The Slack Technologies, Inc. traded at the price of $21.35 with 2.89 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WORK shares recorded 9.78M.
Slack Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:WORK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.53 to 42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.53.
Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 4 Mar (In 70 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] sitting at -38.50 and its Gross Margin at +87.19, this company’s Net Margin is now -90.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.
This company’s Return on Total Capital is -22.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.70%. Its Return on Equity is -20.95, and its Return on Assets is -14.83. These metrics suggest that this Slack Technologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t
What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -78.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.01.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] earns $266,679 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.43 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.94 and its Current Ratio is 2.94. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.
Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] has 543.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.53 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.32% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK] a Reliable Buy?
Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. [WORK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.