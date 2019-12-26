Stitch Fix, Inc. [NASDAQ: SFIX] stock went down by -3.50% or -0.92 points down from its previous closing price of $26.27. The stock reached $25.35 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SFIX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.72% in the period of the last 7 days.

SFIX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $26.31, at one point touching $25.26. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $26.31. The 52-week high currently stands at $37.72 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 57.12% after the recent low of $16.10.

Stitch Fix, Inc. [NASDAQ:SFIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.10 to 37.72. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.27.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Mon 9 Mar (In 74 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX] sitting at +1.49 and its Gross Margin at +43.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.61, and its Return

on Invested Capital has reached 7.50%. Its Return on Equity is 10.37, and its Return on Assets is 6.72. These metrics suggest that this Stitch Fix, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 60.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.45. Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.75 and P/E Ratio of 100.60. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX] earns $197,195 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.87. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.99 and its Current Ratio is 2.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX] has 102.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.10 to 37.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX] a Reliable Buy?

Stitch Fix, Inc. [SFIX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.