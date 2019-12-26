Technical Communications Corporation [NASDAQ: TCCO] shares went higher by 12.72% from its previous closing of $4.71, now trading at the price of $5.31, also adding 0.6 points. Is TCCO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 861603 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TCCO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.47M float and a -0.94% run over in the last seven days. TCCO share price has been hovering between $10.49 and $1.81 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Technical Communications Corporation [NASDAQ:TCCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Mon 9 Dec (17 days ago).

Fundamental Analysis of Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO] sitting at +8.79 and its Gross Margin at +47.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared

to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.11.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO] earns $292,672 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 20.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.63 and its Current Ratio is 4.13. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO] has 2.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.81 to 10.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 193.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 15.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.