Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.[TTPH] stock saw a move by 20.85% on , touching 513905. Based on the recent volume, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TTPH shares recorded 2.91M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTPH] stock could reach median target price of $30.00.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTPH] stock additionally went up by +48.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -2.04% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TTPH stock is set at -88.79% by far, with shares price recording returns by -53.85% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TTPH shares showcased -74.48% decrease. TTPH saw -91.32% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 45.75% compared to high within the same period of time.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:TTPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.99 to 33.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.40.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 77 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTPH] sitting at -387.65 and its Gross Margin at +96.27.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -61.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -67.90%. Its Return on Equity is -68.69, and its Return on Assets is -53.06. These metrics suggest that this Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTPH]

has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -117.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -7.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -1.40. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.76.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTPH] earns $158,857 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 7.73 and its Current Ratio is 7.78. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTPH] has 2.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.98M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.99 to 33.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.29, which indicates that it is 10.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [TTPH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.