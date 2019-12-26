The share price of The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE: KO] inclined by $54.91, presently trading at $54.71. The company’s shares saw 23.17% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $44.42 recorded on Dec 24, 2019. The last few days have been tough to the share price as KO jumped by +0.53% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.96% compared to 0.29 of all time high it touched on 12/23/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.17%, while additionally gaining 19.04% during the last 12 months. The Coca-Cola Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $58.76. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.05% increase from the current trading price.

The Coca-Cola Company [NYSE:KO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.42 to 55.92. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.91.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 13 Feb (In 50 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company [KO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Coca-Cola Company [KO] sitting at +30.45 and its Gross Margin at +62.91, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.10%. These measurements indicate that The Coca-Cola Company [KO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.30%. Its Return on Equity is 39.55, and its Return on Assets is 7.87. These metrics all suggest that The Coca-Cola Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 256.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total

Capital is 71.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 149.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.81 and P/E Ratio of 30.47. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Coca-Cola Company [KO] earns $506,342 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.95 and its Current Ratio is 1.05. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] has 4.28B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $234.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.42 to 55.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.42, which indicates that it is 1.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Coca-Cola Company [KO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company [KO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.