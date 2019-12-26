The Macerich Company [MAC] took an upward turn with a change of 1.31%, trading at the price of $26.37 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.51 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Macerich Company shares have an average trading volume of 2.37M shares for that time period. MAC monthly volatility recorded 2.77%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.13%. PS value for MAC stocks is 4.12 with PB recorded at 1.38.

The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.53 to 47.05. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.03.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 6 Feb (In 43 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Macerich Company [MAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Macerich Company [MAC] sitting at +2.65 and its Gross Margin at +25.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.30%. Its Return on Equity is 2.74, and its Return on Assets is 0.97. These metrics suggest that this The Macerich Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Macerich Company [MAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total

Equity ratio of 181.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 154.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.93 and P/E Ratio of 29.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Macerich Company [MAC] earns $1,334,826 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

The Macerich Company [MAC] has 145.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.53 to 47.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.72, which indicates that it is 3.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Macerich Company [MAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Macerich Company [MAC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.