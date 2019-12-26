Toll Brothers, Inc. [NYSE: TOL] shares went lower by -0.05% from its previous closing of $39.81, now trading at the price of $39.79, also adding -0.02 points. Is TOL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 439927 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TOL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 128.75M float and a +0.78% run over in the last seven days. TOL share price has been hovering between $41.70 and $30.74 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Toll Brothers, Inc. [NYSE:TOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.74 to 41.70. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.81.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Tue 25 Feb (In 61 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL]

Now let’s turn to look

at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] sitting at +10.01 and its Gross Margin at +20.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.70%. Its Return on Equity is 12.00, and its Return on Assets is 5.60. These metrics all suggest that Toll Brothers, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 404.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.92 and its Current Ratio is 6.53. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] has 137.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.74 to 41.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.87, which indicates that it is 2.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. [TOL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.