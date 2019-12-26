The share price of Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE: UNVR] inclined by $24.45, presently trading at $24.32. The company’s shares saw 48.35% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $16.39 recorded on Dec 26, 2019. The last few days have been tough to the share price as UNVR jumped by +1.65% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.96% compared to 0.40 of all time high it touched on 12/24/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.12%, while additionally gaining 49.72% during the last 12 months. Univar Solutions Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $28.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.68% increase from the current trading price.

Univar Solutions Inc. [NYSE:UNVR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.39 to 24.77. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.45.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Fri 14 Feb (In 50 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] sitting at +5.01 and its Gross Margin at +16.13, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.80%. Its Return on Equity is 15.08, and its Return on Assets is 3.13. These metrics suggest that this Univar Solutions Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Univar Solutions Inc.

[UNVR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 199.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 197.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.70.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] earns $1,015,588 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.04 and its Current Ratio is 1.64. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] has 167.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.39 to 24.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 1.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. [UNVR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.