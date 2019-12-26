Universal Display Corporation [OLED] took an upward turn with a change of 5.45%, trading at the price of $213.86 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 477833 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Universal Display Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 496.98K shares for that time period. OLED monthly volatility recorded 2.22%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.74%. PS value for OLED stocks is 25.43 with PB recorded at 12.11.

Universal Display Corporation [NASDAQ:OLED]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.78 to 230.32. This is compared to its latest closing price of $202.80.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 20 Feb (In 56 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Universal Display Corporation [OLED]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Universal Display Corporation [OLED] sitting at +22.93 and its Gross Margin at +66.66, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.80%. These measurements indicate that Universal Display Corporation [OLED] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.41, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.30%. Its Return on Equity is 8.62, and its Return on Assets is 6.73. These metrics all suggest that Universal Display Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise

Value to EBITDA is 101.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.79. Universal Display Corporation [OLED] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 36.03 and P/E Ratio of 77.28. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Universal Display Corporation [OLED] earns $933,638 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.13 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.24 and its Current Ratio is 4.77. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Universal Display Corporation [OLED] has 46.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.78 to 230.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 171.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 1.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.89. This RSI suggests that Universal Display Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Universal Display Corporation [OLED] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Universal Display Corporation [OLED], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.