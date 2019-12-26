Valley National Bancorp [VLY] saw a change by -0.26% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $11.43. The company is holding 407.70M shares with keeping 391.47M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 35.75% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -5.85% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -5.85%, trading +9.80% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 407.70M shares valued at 1.03 million were bought and sold.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.42 to 12.14. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Thu 30 Jan (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Valley National Bancorp [VLY] sitting at +25.15, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.00%. These measurements indicate that Valley National Bancorp [VLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.30%. Its Return on Equity is 8.89, and its Return on Assets is 0.93. These metrics suggest that this Valley National Bancorp does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its inves

tors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.48 and P/E Ratio of 11.36. These metrics all suggest that Valley National Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] earns $404,793 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 1.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Valley National Bancorp [VLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Valley National Bancorp [VLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.