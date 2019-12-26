WESCO International, Inc.[WCC] stock saw a move by 5.13% on , touching 1.42 million. Based on the recent volume, WESCO International, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WCC shares recorded 41.46M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] stock could reach median target price of $60.00.

WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] stock additionally went up by +4.31% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WCC stock is set at 32.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by 25.15% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WCC shares showcased 17.19% increase. WCC saw 1.09% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 39.35% compared to high within the same period of time.

WESCO International, Inc. [NYSE:WCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.03 to 57.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $55.71.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 36 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of WESCO International, Inc. [WCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] sitting at +4.31 and its Gross Margin at +18.40, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.70%. Its Return on Equity is 10.69, and its Return on Assets is 4.87. These metrics suggest that this WESCO International, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

structure, WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.99. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.64 and P/E Ratio of 11.35. These metrics all suggest that WESCO International, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] earns $898,528 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.33 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.35 and its Current Ratio is 2.25. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] has 41.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.03 to 57.94. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 1.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.97. This RSI suggests that WESCO International, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is WESCO International, Inc. [WCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. [WCC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.