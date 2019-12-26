The share price of Element Solutions Inc [NYSE: ESI] inclined by $11.63, presently trading at $11.60. The company’s shares saw 35.61% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $8.55 recorded on Dec 26, 2019. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ESI jumped by +2.30% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.57% compared to 0.26 of all time high it touched on 12/20/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -3.00%, while additionally gaining 24.92% during the last 12 months. Element Solutions Inc is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.29. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.69% increase from the current trading price.

Element Solutions Inc [NYSE:ESI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.55 to 12.74. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.63.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 27 Feb (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Element Solutions Inc [ESI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Element Solutions Inc [ESI] sitting at +12.99 and its Gross Margin at +42.72, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.40%. Its Return on Equity is -3.24, and its Return on Assets is -0.80. These metrics suggest that this Element Solutions Inc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to

investigate this organization’s capital structure, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 254.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 253.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.66.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Element Solutions Inc [ESI] earns $440,674 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.01 and its Current Ratio is 2.17. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Element Solutions Inc [ESI] has 251.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.55 to 12.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 2.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Element Solutions Inc [ESI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Element Solutions Inc [ESI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.