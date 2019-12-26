Regions Financial Corporation [RF] saw a change by 0.17% with the trading session, closing the trade at the price of $17.20. The company is holding 967.44M shares with keeping 959.42M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 38.82% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -1.94% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -1.94%, trading +16.45% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 967.44M shares valued at 3.15 million were bought and sold.

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.39 to 17.54. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.17.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Fri 17 Jan (In 23 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Regions Financial Corporation [RF] sitting at +30.79, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.60%. These measurements indicate that Regions Financial Corporation [RF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.90%. Its Return on Equity is 10.02, and its Return on Assets is 1.25. These metrics suggest that this Regions Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has generated a

Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.78 and P/E Ratio of 11.50. These metrics all suggest that Regions Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Regions Financial Corporation [RF] earns $320,096 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] has 967.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.39 to 17.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 1.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Regions Financial Corporation [RF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation [RF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.