YRC Worldwide Inc.[YRCW] stock saw a move by -3.88% on , touching 444210. Based on the recent volume, YRC Worldwide Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of YRCW shares recorded 35.66M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] stock could reach median target price of $5.00. YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] stock additionally went down by -13.65% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -29.05% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of YRCW stock is set at -21.09% by far, with shares price recording returns by -27.73% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, YRCW shares showcased -38.79% decrease. YRCW saw -74.27% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.36% compared to high within the same period of time. YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:YRCW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 8.67. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.32.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 35 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] sitting at +2.40 and its Gross Margin at +2.40, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.10%. Its Return on Assets is 1.20.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 153.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.16. companyname [YRCW] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.47.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] earns $164,258 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.03. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.28 and its Current Ratio is 1.28. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] has 35.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $82.73M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 8.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.58, which indicates that it is 8.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.09. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.