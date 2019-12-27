Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ: ACHN] shares went lower by -0.98% from its previous closing of $6.14, now trading at the price of $6.08, also adding -0.06 points. Is ACHN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 595150 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ACHN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 139.77M float and a -0.98% run over in the last seven days. ACHN share price has been hovering between $6.46 and $1.34 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NASDAQ:ACHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.34 to 6.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.14.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Thu 5 Mar (In 69 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ACHN]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ACHN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.08.

Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ACHN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.83.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 23.28 and its Current Ratio is 23.28. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ACHN] has 141.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $869.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.34 to 6.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 353.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 1.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ACHN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ACHN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.