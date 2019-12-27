AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] gained by 0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $18.02 price per share at the time. AGNC Investment Corp. represents 540.30M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.74B with the latest information.

The AGNC Investment Corp. traded at the price of $18.02 with 2.83 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AGNC shares recorded 4.11M.

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 18.29. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.87.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Wed 29 Jan (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] sitting at +6.72 and its Gross Margin at +98.70, this company’s Net Margin is now -87.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 983.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.77, while its Total Debt

to Total Assets stands at 89.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 684.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 73.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -222.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.94. AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.96.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] earns $34,285,714 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.12 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has 540.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 18.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 1.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.28. This RSI suggests that AGNC Investment Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.