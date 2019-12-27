The share price of Amazon.com, Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] inclined by $1868.77, presently trading at $1896.13. The company’s shares saw 36.38% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1390.31 recorded on Dec 27, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AMZN jumped by +5.83% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.24% compared to 104.56 of all time high it touched on 12/27/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.35%, while additionally gaining 27.05% during the last 12 months. Amazon.com, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2167.56. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 271.43% increase from the current trading price.

Amazon.com, Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1390.31 to 2035.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1868.77.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Thu 30 Jan (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] sitting at +5.46 and its Gross Margin at +40.25, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.90%. Its Return on Equity is 28.27, and its Return on Assets is 6.85. These metrics all suggest that Amazon.com, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of

113.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.44 and P/E Ratio of 83.97. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] earns $359,671 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 16.59 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.58. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.85 and its Current Ratio is 1.10. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] has 497.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $929.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1390.31 to 2035.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 1.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 76.44. This RSI suggests that Amazon.com, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] a Reliable Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. [AMZN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.