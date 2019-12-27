American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] took an upward turn with a change of 0.35%, trading at the price of $227.87 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.02 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares have an average trading volume of 1.62M shares for that time period. AMT monthly volatility recorded 1.78%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.70%. PS value for AMT stocks is 12.95 with PB recorded at 19.25.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [NYSE:AMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 150.66 to 242.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $227.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 26 Feb (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] sitting at +21.35 and its Gross Margin at +42.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.60%. These measurements indicate that American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.60%. Its Return on Equity is 21.36, and its Return on Assets is 3.73. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio

of 396.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 344.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.69 and P/E Ratio of 63.50. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] earns $1,480,322 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has 442.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $100.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 150.66 to 242.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 1.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.