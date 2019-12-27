Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] took an upward turn with a change of 0.26%, trading at the price of $46.20 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 942511 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares have an average trading volume of 2.80M shares for that time period. ADM monthly volatility recorded 1.31%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.08%. PS value for ADM stocks is 0.40 with PB recorded at 1.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.45 to 47.20. This is compared to its latest closing price of $46.08.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Tue 4 Feb (In 40 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] sitting at +3.06 and its Gross Margin at +6.43, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.20%. Its Return on Equity is 9.71, and its Return on Assets is 4.48. These metrics suggest that this Archer-Daniels-Midland Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity

ratio of 44.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] earns $2,034,810 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.59. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 1.75. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has 554.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.45 to 47.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 1.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.03. This RSI suggests that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.