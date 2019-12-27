Arconic Inc. [ARNC] took an upward turn with a change of -0.35%, trading at the price of $31.20 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.31 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Arconic Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.01M shares for that time period. ARNC monthly volatility recorded 1.41%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.20%. PS value for ARNC stocks is 0.95 with PB recorded at 2.93.

Arconic Inc. [NYSE:ARNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.63 to 31.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Fri 14 Feb (In 50 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Arconic Inc. [ARNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arconic Inc. [ARNC] sitting at +9.60 and its Gross Margin at +14.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.80%. Its Return on Equity is 12.25, and its Return on Assets is 3.43. These metrics suggest that this Arconic Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arconic Inc. [ARNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 113.58. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.18, while its Total

Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 106.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Arconic Inc. [ARNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 39.08 and P/E Ratio of 40.93. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arconic Inc. [ARNC] earns $326,093 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.76 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.16 and its Current Ratio is 1.87. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Arconic Inc. [ARNC] has 436.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.63 to 31.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 1.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arconic Inc. [ARNC] a Reliable Buy?

Arconic Inc. [ARNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.