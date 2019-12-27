The share price of Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] inclined by $18.58, presently trading at $18.64. The company’s shares saw 26.02% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $14.79 recorded on Dec 27, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ARCC jumped by +0.13% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.29% compared to 0.02 of all time high it touched on 12/23/19. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.70%, while additionally gaining 22.93% during the last 12 months. Ares Capital Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $19.57. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.93% increase from the current trading price.

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.79 to 19.24. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.58.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 11 Feb (In 46 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] sitting at +50.11 and its Gross Margin at +79.78.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has generated a Total Debt to

Total Equity ratio of 71.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.32.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.97 and P/E Ratio of 10.70. These metrics all suggest that Ares Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] earns $1,756,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has 427.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.79 to 19.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] a Reliable Buy?

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.