The share price of Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] inclined by $18.58, presently trading at $18.64. The company’s shares saw 26.02% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $14.79 recorded on Dec 27, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ARCC jumped by +0.13% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.29% compared to 0.02 of all time high it touched on 12/23/19. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.70%, while additionally gaining 22.93% during the last 12 months. Ares Capital Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $19.57. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.93% increase from the current trading price.
Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings
Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Tue 11 Feb (In 46 Days).
Fundamental Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]
Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] sitting at +50.11 and its Gross Margin at +79.78.
Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has generated a Total Debt to
The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.97 and P/E Ratio of 10.70. These metrics all suggest that Ares Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.
Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] earns $1,756,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 17.83 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.
Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has 427.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $7.94B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.79 to 19.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.02% from its 52-week low.
This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.
Conclusion: Is Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] a Reliable Buy?
Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.