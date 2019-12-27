The share price of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: EQH] inclined by $24.62, presently trading at $24.74. The company’s shares saw 68.07% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $14.72 recorded on Dec 26, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as EQH jumped by +0.69% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.55% compared to 0.17 of all time high it touched on 12/20/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.49%, while additionally gaining 60.55% during the last 12 months. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $26.54. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.8% increase from the current trading price.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:EQH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.72 to 25.17. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.62.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for Thu 27 Feb (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] sitting at +22.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.90%. Its Return on Equity is 13.31, and its Return on Assets is 0.80. These metrics suggest that this AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and

likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.79 and P/E Ratio of 12.23. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] earns $1,584,231 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.54.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] has 490.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.72 to 25.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. [EQH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.