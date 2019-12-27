Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] took an upward turn with a change of -0.09%, trading at the price of $87.85 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.33 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Best Buy Co., Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.57M shares for that time period. BBY monthly volatility recorded 2.31%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 1.55%. PS value for BBY stocks is 0.53 with PB recorded at 7.40.

Best Buy Co., Inc. [NYSE:BBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Wed 26 Feb (In 62 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] sitting at +4.58 and its Gross Margin at +23.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 40.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.90%. Its Return on Equity is 42.32, and its Return on Assets is 11.07. These metrics all suggest that Best Buy Co., Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 41.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 29.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.54. Looking toward the future, this

publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.83 and P/E Ratio of 15.54. These metrics all suggest that Best Buy Co., Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] earns $343,032 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 41.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 3.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.46 and its Current Ratio is 1.18. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] has 261.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.46 to 89.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 1.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.25. This RSI suggests that Best Buy Co., Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. [BBY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.