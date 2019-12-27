Closeup of a stock market broker working with graphs on digital tablet at office. Rear view of stock agent reading bad report and graph. Back view of multiethnic businessman analyzing fall sales.

The share price of BioPharmX Corporation [NYSE: BPMX] inclined by $0.36, presently trading at $0.40. The company’s shares saw 53.37% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.26 recorded on Dec 27, 2019. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BPMX jumped by +8.59% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.44% compared to 0.03 of all time high it touched on 12/27/19. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 29.12%, while additionally dropping -83.02% during the last 12 months. BioPharmX Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.23% increase from the current trading price.

BioPharmX Corporation [NYSE:BPMX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 4.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.36.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Thu 12 Mar (In 76 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] sitting at -28957.89 and its Gross Margin at -45.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.14. The

Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 471.64. BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.64.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] earns $3,353 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.01. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.47 and its Current Ratio is 1.47. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] has 15.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.26 to 4.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.19, which indicates that it is 8.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BioPharmX Corporation [BPMX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.

